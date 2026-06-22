High Footfall For Kheer Bhawani Mela Shows There Is Atmosphere Of Peace In J&K: BJP

Tulmulla (J&K), Jun 22: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP on Monday said the high number of devotees for the annual Kheer Bhawani mela in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district shows that there is an atmosphere of peace in the Union Territory.

Hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits from various parts of the country have thronged the Ragnya Devi temple here in the central Kashmir district to celebrate the annual Kheer Bhawani mela.

"People from every faith are here, people from every political party are here. They are serving the devotees. The number of devotees is increasing and it signifies that there is an atmosphere of peace in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Kashmir valley," BJP's Jammu and Kashmir president Sat Sharma told reporters.

Sharma, a Rajya Sabha MP, paid obeisance at the temple and offered prayers.

"We prayed that the situation, which has improved after the removal of (Article) 370 (of the Constitution), continues to remain such and Mata's blessings continue on Jammu and Kashmir and India. We also prayed that Mata bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a long life, so that he continues to lead us when India takes a lead among the developed countries," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said. (Agencies)