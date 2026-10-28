J&K High Court Transfers 78 Civil Judges, Assigns 29 New Judges Field Training
JAMMU, Oct 28: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of 78 Civil Judges (Junior Division) across various districts of the Union Territories, while assigning 29 newly appointed judges to undergo field...
JAMMU, Oct 28: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of 78 Civil Judges (Junior Division) across various districts of the Union Territories, while assigning 29 newly appointed judges to undergo field training at the J&K Judicial Academy.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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