Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / J&K High Court Transfers 78 Civil Judges, Assigns 29 New Judges Field Training

J&K High Court Transfers 78 Civil Judges, Assigns 29 New Judges Field Training

JAMMU, Oct 28: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of 78 Civil Judges (Junior Division) across various districts of the Union Territories, while assigning 29 newly appointed judges to undergo field...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
12:56 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Oct 28: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has ordered the transfer and posting of 78 Civil Judges (Junior Division) across various districts of the Union Territories, while assigning 29 newly appointed judges to undergo field training at the J&K Judicial Academy.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra