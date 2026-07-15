High Court Reconstitutes Commercial Division Benches For J&K And Ladakh

JAMMU, July 15: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has reconstituted the Commercial Division Benches for its Srinagar and Jammu wings to hear and dispose of commercial disputes, including arbitration proceedings, under the provisions of the Commercial Courts Act, 2015.

According to an order issued by the Registrar General, the reconstitution has been made in supersession of High Court Order No. 1449 of 2024/RG dated September 25, 2024, and shall remain in force until further orders.

As per the order, the Srinagar Wing Commercial Division will comprise Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi and Justice Shahzad Azeem, while the Jammu Wing Commercial Division will consist of Justice Rajesh Sekhri and Justice Sanjay Parihar.

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The order states that the Commercial Division Benches shall hear and dispose of all suits and applications relating to commercial disputes, including arbitration proceedings involving commercial matters, filed or pending on the original side of the High Court.

The order has been issued by Registrar General M.K. Sharma with the approval of the Acting Chief Justice. (JKNS)