High Court Orders Transfers, Postings Of Judicial Officers, Assigns Additional Charges To Courts
JAMMU, Nov 21: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has ordered transfers and postings of several Civil Judges (Junior Division) and assigned additional charges to various courts in the interest of administration. See Order Copy Click Here..... See...
JAMMU, Nov 21: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has ordered transfers and postings of several Civil Judges (Junior Division) and assigned additional charges to various courts in the interest of administration.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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