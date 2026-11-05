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Home / Latest News / High Court Of J&K And Ladakh Promotes Three Officials To Bench Secretaries

High Court Of J&K And Ladakh Promotes Three Officials To Bench Secretaries

JAMMU, Nov 5: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has officially ordered the regular promotion of three Incharge Bench Secretaries—Masroor Ahmad Sheikh, Vishal Singh Dogra, and Rakesh Singh—to the post of Bench Secretaries, with effect from August...

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Daily Excelsior
08:10 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 5: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has officially ordered the regular promotion of three Incharge Bench Secretaries—Masroor Ahmad Sheikh, Vishal Singh Dogra, and Rakesh Singh—to the post of Bench Secretaries, with effect from August 25, 2026, following approval from the Chief Justice.

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