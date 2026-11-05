High Court Of J&K And Ladakh Promotes Three Officials To Bench Secretaries
JAMMU, Nov 5: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has officially ordered the regular promotion of three Incharge Bench Secretaries—Masroor Ahmad Sheikh, Vishal Singh Dogra, and Rakesh Singh—to the post of Bench Secretaries, with effect from August...
JAMMU, Nov 5: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has officially ordered the regular promotion of three Incharge Bench Secretaries—Masroor Ahmad Sheikh, Vishal Singh Dogra, and Rakesh Singh—to the post of Bench Secretaries, with effect from August 25, 2026, following approval from the Chief Justice.
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