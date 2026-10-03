High Court Jammu Wing Asks Eligible Staff To Opt For Old Pension Scheme

JAMMU, Oct 3: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh has directed all officers and officials of its Jammu Wing, who were appointed on or after January 1, 2010 against posts/vacancies advertised or notified for recruitment or appointment before December 24, 2009, and are presently covered under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), to exercise their option for switching over to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), subject to eligibility under Government Order No. 305-F of 2026 dated September 28, 2026.

See Order Copy Click Here.....