High Court Extends Utility Assessment Norms For Judicial Officers Beyond Age Of 60
SRINAGAR, Oct 30: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued an order stating that the established norms used to assess the continued utility in service of the judicial officers at ages 50, 55, and 58 will...
SRINAGAR, Oct 30: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued an order stating that the established norms used to assess the continued utility in service of the judicial officers at ages 50, 55, and 58 will now also apply to evaluate judicial officers beyond the age of 60.
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