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Home / Latest News / High Court Extends Utility Assessment Norms For Judicial Officers Beyond Age Of 60

High Court Extends Utility Assessment Norms For Judicial Officers Beyond Age Of 60

SRINAGAR, Oct 30: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued an order stating that the established norms used to assess the continued utility in service of the judicial officers at ages 50, 55, and 58 will...

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Daily Excelsior
07:28 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Oct 30: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has issued an order stating that the established norms used to assess the continued utility in service of the judicial officers at ages 50, 55, and 58 will now also apply to evaluate judicial officers beyond the age of 60.

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