High Court Directs J&K Govt To File Status Of 02 FIRs In ‘Arms Licenses Scam’ By July 26

JAMMU, Jun 5: A Division Bench (DB) of High Court of J&K and Ladakh (JK&L) Jammu Wing comprising the chief justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice Puneet Gupta has directed the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to file the status report with regard to two cases pertaining to Arms Licenses Scam being investigated by CBI and CBI seeking prosecution sanction of IAS Officers allegedly involved in the scam.

The Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh has directed the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to file the status report by or before July, 26, 2023.

These significant directions in the Arms Licenses Scam were issued in the much publicized Public Interest Litigation (PIL No 9/2012) titled Sheikh Mohd. Shafi & Anr V/s Union of India & Ors in which the petitioners have highlighted the lackadaisical approach of the J&K Government in granting prosecution sanctions against tainted bureaucrats involved in several scams including Arms Licenses Scam.

After listening to both sides, the Division Bench said that the ‘status report’ has been filed today.

However observing that it appears that in respect of CBI cases bearing FIR Nos RCCHGO51201850006 and RCCHGO51201850007, the prosecution sanction is awaited due to the alleged lack of documents as pointed out by the Union of India, the Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice JK&L Kotiswar Singh directed the Government of J&K to file the status report with regard to the aforesaid two CBI FIRs before the next date of hearing i.e. July, 26, 2023.