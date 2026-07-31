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Home / Latest News / High Court Assigns Additional Charge Of J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar

High Court Assigns Additional Charge Of J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar

JAMMU, July 31: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has assigned the additional charge of the J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar to the Judicial Member of the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu following the retirement of the present incumbent....

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Daily Excelsior
12:35 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 31: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has assigned the additional charge of the J&K Special Tribunal, Srinagar to the Judicial Member of the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu following the retirement of the present incumbent.

An order issued by the Registrar General said the Judicial Member, Jammu shall hold the additional charge of the Srinagar Tribunal till further orders in the interest of administration, as the current incumbent superannuates on July 31.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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