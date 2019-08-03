High Commissioner of Republic of Mauritius meets Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 3: J. Goburdhun, High Commissioner of Republic of Mauritius to India, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

High Commissioner discussed with Governor matters relating to further strengthening of the cultural and economic ties between the two countries.

Governor mentioned to the High Commissioner, many areas which have a very high potential for collaboration between Republic of Mauritius and India. He wished him a useful stay at Srinagar.