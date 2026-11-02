High-Altitude Warfare

Ladakh is no ordinary frontier. It is a high-altitude desert of bare ridgelines, thin air and punishing extremes, where winter temperatures plunge far below freezing, and the oxygen at the passes leaves even acclimatised soldiers breathless. The Line of Actual Control with China and the Line of Control with Pakistan, together with the Siachen Glacier, make up some of the most difficult terrain anywhere in the world to man, let alone defend. Therefore, the Army's 14 Corps has stepped up training for its mechanised forces in this setting, which is both prudent and necessary. The latest exercises focus on acclimatisation, crew proficiency, equipment management and coordination between arms. These are not routine details. A tank engine behaves differently at 15,000 feet, lubricants thicken in the cold, and crews who have not spent weeks adjusting to the altitude are prone to fatigue and error. Readiness in such conditions builds slowly, through repetition and hard experience, and must be sustained long before any crisis arrives.

The timing carries its own message. Reports of face-offs between Indian and Chinese troops at several places in Arunachal Pradesh are a reminder that friction along the border has not ended with the disengagement in Ladakh. They also fit a familiar pattern. Beijing's approach has long been one of incremental advance: a patrol extended here, a structure raised there, a claim pressed a little further each season. No single step looks decisive, yet over time the cumulative effect changes facts on the ground. Meeting that strategy calls for constant vigilance rather than episodic alarm.

Technology is transforming surveillance. Drones, sensors and radars now watch ridgelines that once went unobserved, and the Army is rightly looking to lighter mechanised platforms and unmanned systems. Yet no machine can hold ground. The volatility of Indo-Chinese confrontations is such that neither side seeks a full-scale armed conflict, and that very restraint is what makes a physical presence indispensable. Boots on the ground signal resolve, deny space to creeping encroachment and allow commanders to respond proportionately without crossing the threshold into war. Electronic eyes can detect an intrusion; only soldiers can stop one.

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The 1962 war taught India that neglecting mountain warfare has serious consequences. The Kargil conflict of 1999 reinforced the lesson, as infantrymen scaled near-vertical heights under fire to dislodge intruders from positions they had occupied in the Army's absence. The creation of dedicated mountain battalions and of 14 Corps itself in the aftermath of Kargil reflects an institutional determination never to be caught unprepared again. Extensive exercises since then have sought to make soldiers fit, acclimatised and battle-ready for exactly this kind of terrain.

Armour and mobility have become decisive in this picture. The Army first used tanks at altitude in 1947-48, when Stuarts reached Zoji La, and again in 1962, when AMX-13s were flown to Chushul. Today, the flatter stretches of Depsang, Chushul and Demchok allow tanks and infantry combat vehicles to be deployed, and China has fielded its mix of light and heavy armour opposite them. Mechanised forces, alongside multi-utility vehicles that carry troops, supplies and equipment, can decide an engagement in these conditions. But roads such as the Manali-Leh axis are too narrow and winding for heavy tanks, while the Jammu-Srinagar-Leh route takes days. Airlift is the answer, and the arrival of the C-17 Globemaster, able to carry the 48-tonne T-90, made it possible to station India's most powerful tank on the frontier. Since the 2020 stand-off, thousands of troops, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, artillery and radar systems have been moved up, and the inventory grows with every passing month.

For ordinary citizens, life continues as usual, and that normality is itself a measure of success. It rests on peacetime preparation: infrastructure, logistics, stockpiles and training, all of which must be in place before they are needed. The Government's task is to keep supplying the Army with whatever it requires to man and protect the frontier against any incursion. The Army, for its part, is leaving little to speculation, working on every aspect of modern warfare in terrain that forgives nothing. In Ladakh, deterrence is built long before the first shot could ever be fired, and it is preparation, patiently sustained, that keeps the peace.