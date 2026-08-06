Hideout busted, searches conducted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: Security forces today busted a terrorist hideout at Bhoriwala Dhok in Surankote tehsil of Poonch district and recovered some ammunition.

The hideout was set up in a cave and was unearthed during a joint search operation by the police and the Rashtriya Rifles.

Advertisement

Recoveries made from the hideout include two magazines of an AK assault rifle along with 117 rounds of ammunition, and 17 rounds of 9-mm pistol ammunition, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Army and police conducted searches in Sunail Panchayat area in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district after a villager reported suspicious movement.

Police and CRPF also conducted a joint search operation from Parshuram temple to Jandi Nallah in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district early today as part of area domination to maintain strict vigil in the area.

Security forces launched a massive search operation in over a dozen forested villages in Surankote yesterday following reports suggesting the movement of suspects in Dhara Sangla and Gujjar Naar.

However, no contact had been established, the officials said, adding the operation was continuing when last reports were received.