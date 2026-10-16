Ishaan Mahajan

ishaanmahajan15@gmail.com

Every year on October 16, the world observes World Food Day to mark the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1945. The theme for 2026 is "Innovate today. Nourish tomorrow." In FAO's words, forward-thinking solutions, combined with traditional knowledge and inclusive approaches, can help ensure that everyone has access to sufficient, diverse, safe and nutritious food, while safeguarding the planet for future generations.

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Two words in the theme merit particular attention. The first is "nourish": the objective is no longer food security alone, but nutritional security that sustains good health. The second is "today": innovations create value only when they move beyond research institutions and reach farmers and consumers.

The global situation underlines the urgency. According to the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2026, released on 21 July 2026 by FAO and four other UN agencies, about 645 million people, or 7.8 per cent of the world's population, faced hunger in 2025. More striking still, 2.69 billion people could not afford a healthy diet. The report warns that, depending on how long conflict-driven food inflation persists, 510 to 520 million people may still face hunger in 2030.

Hidden hunger in J&K

On conventional indicators of production and income, Jammu and Kashmir performs well. According to the J&K Economic Survey 2025-26, the Union Territory produced 31.77 lakh tonnes of milk and 26.92 lakh tonnes of fruit in 2024-25. NITI Aayog's Multidimensional Poverty Index shows that poverty in J&K fell from 12.56 per cent in NFHS-4 (2015-16) to 4.80 per cent in NFHS-5 (2019-21), well below the national figure of 14.96 per cent.

The word "nourish", however, reveals a different picture. According to data from the fifth National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-21), placed before the Lok Sabha in August 2024, 72.7 per cent of children aged 6 to 59 months in J&K were anaemic, higher than the national average of 67.1 per cent and up from 43.3 per cent in NFHS-4 (2015-16). Among women aged 15 to 49, the figure was 65.9 per cent, against 57 per cent nationally. These remain the latest anaemia figures, as the NFHS-6 factsheets released in May 2026 do not report anaemia. The new factsheets do, however, show how far diets still fall short. In 2023-24, only 18.9 per cent of children aged 6 to 23 months in J&K received an adequate diet, even as the share of women aged 15 to 49 who are overweight or obese rose from 29.4 to 36.7 per cent.

This combination of low poverty, abundant produce, above-average anaemia and poor diets points to what nutritionists call "hidden hunger": people obtain enough calories but too few vitamins and minerals, such as iron. Increasing the supply of staple cereals alone cannot address it. The remedy lies in diverse, nutrient-dense food, grown affordably and delivered reliably. This is precisely where innovation becomes essential.

Innovations that reach the plate

India is not short of such innovations. The most direct is biofortification, the breeding of crops that carry more iron, zinc or protein in the grain itself. According to the Union Agriculture Ministry, 152 biofortified varieties of field crops were released between 2014 and 2024. They include 53 of wheat, 26 of millets, 24 of maize, 21 of oilseeds, 14 of rice and 9 of pulses, besides 19 biofortified horticultural varieties. On ICAR's 98th Foundation Day in July 2026, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said ICAR had developed 29 more in the preceding year. The Prime Minister, who released 109 high-yielding, climate-resilient and biofortified varieties in August 2024, has stressed linking such crops with the Mid-Day Meal and Anganwadi programmes.

A second innovation works through the ration shop. In October 2024, the Union Cabinet approved the continued universal supply of fortified rice under PMGKAY, the Targeted Public Distribution System, ICDS and PM POSHAN until December 2028, citing persistent anaemia and deficiencies of vitamin B12 and folic acid. The J&K Economic Survey records that fortified rice is now distributed across the UT's districts.

A third is digital. Bharat-VISTAAR, launched by the Union Agriculture Ministry in February 2026, is an AI-based advisory system, accessible even on basic mobile phones through the helpline 155261, that answers farmers' queries. It draws on AgriStack, ICAR's knowledge base, India Meteorological Department forecasts and mandi prices. It began in Hindi and English, and eleven languages are planned.

J&K's own efforts

Within J&K, the shift is visible in the fields. The Economic Survey reports that more than four crore vegetable seedlings, raised under protected conditions, were distributed to farmers in 2025-26 up to December. It also reports that 9.58 lakh pasteurised compost bags supplied for mushroom cultivation yielded an estimated 1,061.6 tonnes of mushrooms. The Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), with 29 projects worth Rs 5,013 crore, aims to benefit nearly 13 lakh families. On the health side, 20,687 camps held under the Anaemia Mukt J&K initiative up to November 2025 identified 9,209 anaemic persons.

The UT's agricultural universities add to this effort. SKUAST-Jammu and SKUAST-Kashmir registered 164 patents in the last four years, according to the Survey. In August 2026, SKUAST-Kashmir transferred to the Department of Agriculture its patented technology for growing exotic mushrooms on local woody biomass, such as apple-pruning waste. In September 2026, SKUAST-Jammu hosted a national dialogue on "Millets for Health", where the Lieutenant Governor released the university's Package of Practices for Minor Millets.

Women at the centre

FAO's theme also calls for inclusive approaches, and the United Nations has declared 2026 the International Year of the Woman Farmer. According to FAO, women made up 40 per cent of the global agrifood workforce in 2021. Yet even on farms of the same size, their land productivity trails men's by 24 per cent. FAO links such gaps to women's unequal access to land, finance, technology and services. Given women's central role in household food and nutrition, innovations aimed at better nutrition must be designed to reach them.

Where the bridge is weak

The difficulty, therefore, is not a shortage of breakthroughs. It lies in translating research outputs into better diets at the household level.

More than 80 per cent of J&K's farmers are small or marginal, as the Lieutenant Governor noted in September 2026, and the average operational holding stood at just 0.59 hectare in the last published Agriculture Census (2015-16). A farmer with so little land cannot afford to experiment. Such a farmer typically adopts a new variety only after seeing it succeed on a neighbour's field, and only when a market for the produce is assured.

Campaigns help, but their effect is short-lived. During the kharif phase of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan in 2025, teams of scientists and officials reached more than 1.34 crore farmers across the country in about a fortnight. Such outreach is valuable, but confidence in a new practice is built over seasons, not weeks. A biofortified variety helps only if its seed reaches the farmer, its produce finds a buyer, and the grain finally reaches the plate.

The way forward for J&K

First, link the farm to the child's plate. Biofortified grain, millets, pulses and vegetables grown in J&K should be sourced for the UT's Anganwadi centres, 28,186 of which are registered on the Poshan Tracker, and for PM POSHAN. Farmers would gain an assured market, and children better nutrition.

Second, secure the seed. Biofortified varieties suited to J&K's subtropical, intermediate and temperate zones should be multiplied locally through seed villages and Krishi Vigyan Kendras, so that a variety released in one place does not take years to reach a field in a remote area.

Third, put women farmers first. Training, credit and digital advisory services, including Bharat-VISTAAR once it is available in the region's languages, should be designed with women farmers in mind.

Fourth, value traditional and waste-to-food innovations. The Economic Survey lists seven J&K farm products with GI tags, among them Bhaderwah Rajmash, Mushqbudji rice and Jammu's Basmati, with 20 more in the pipeline. Alongside millets and mushrooms grown on orchard waste, these deserve research that improves them rather than replaces them.

Fifth, make lab-to-land a permanent, two-way road. Every Krishi Vigyan Kendra should maintain year-round demonstration plots and a farmer-feedback mechanism, so that problems in the field shape the following season's research.

Feeding tomorrow will certainly require new breakthroughs. In a region like ours, however, nourishing tomorrow first requires something simpler: a dependable road from the laboratory to the land, and from the land to the plate. This World Food Day, that road is the innovation most worth investing in.

(The author is M.Sc. in Organic Farming from SKUAST-Jammu)