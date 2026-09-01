HFCL bags Rs 2,329 cr optical fibre cable export order

NEW DELHI, Sept 1: Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL has bagged an export order of USD 244 million, about Rs 2,329 crore, for supplying high-quality optical fibre cable to a global multinational corporation, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Without disclosing the name of the client, HFCL said the supply agreement is for three years ending December 2029.

"The company has entered into a three-year supply agreement with a customer for the supply of high-quality, high-fibre-count Optical Fibre Cables (OFC), through its overseas wholly-owned subsidiary. The total value of the contract over its tenure is estimated at around USD 244 million, equivalent to about Rs 2,329 crore," the filing said.

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The supply will start from calendar year 2027, the filing said.

In July, the company reported two export orders worth Rs 937 crore for the supply of optical fibre cables.

In the June 2026 quarter, HFCL had posted multifold growth in export revenue to Rs 1,063.30 crore compared to Rs 209.70 crore in the year ago period. (PTI)