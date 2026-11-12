HFCL bags export orders worth Rs 834 crore for optical fibre cables

NEW DELHI, Nov 12: Telecom gear maker HFCL on Thursday said it has secured export orders worth about Rs 834.36 crore (around USD 88.94 million) for supplying optical fibre cables to an international customer, through its overseas wholly-owned subsidiary.

The order is scheduled for completion by June 2027.

The company, however, did not disclose the identity of the customer.

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"These orders reaffirm the confidence reposed by our customers in the company's manufacturing capabilities, technological excellence and product quality," HFCL said in a regulatory filing.

HFCL posted a multi-fold jump in consolidated profit to Rs 394.22 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, up from Rs 72 crore a year ago, driven by demand for optical fibre cables from AI data centres.

The company has forecasted 80 per cent revenue growth in FY27 and expects to achieve the Rs 10,000 crore revenue mark before the projected timeline of FY29.

HFCL's consolidated revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 2,541.79 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 1,043.34 crore in Q2 FY26.

In September, HFCL bagged an export order of USD 244 million, about Rs 2,329 crore, for supplying high-quality optical fibre cable to a global multinational corporation, in a three-year agreement.

The company's board has approved a fresh investment of approximately Rs 400 crore to expand its optical fibre and optical fibre cable manufacturing capacities. The proposed expansion will be funded through a mix of internal accruals and debt and is expected to be completed by July 2028. (PTI)