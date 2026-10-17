Heroin, charas seized in 3 separate operations in Jammu, Ramban

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 17: Police recovered suspected heroin and charas in three separate incidents in Jammu and Ramban districts, apprehending two persons and registering cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In Bishnah, Jammu Police apprehended Vinay Verma, son of late Krishan Lal and a resident of Ward Number 6, K C Morh, after recovering approximately 9 grams of suspected heroin (chitta). The recovery was made during routine patrolling near Mahajan Electronics, where the accused allegedly attempted to throw a yellow polythene packet into an adjoining canal upon noticing the police party. A case has been registered at Police Station Bishnah, and further investigation is underway.

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In Ramban district, police recovered approximately 33.5 grams of a heroin-like substance, including the weight of its polythene wrapping, from a Hyundai Venue (JK01AX4904) during night patrolling at Gund Tethar along the Old National Highway on the intervening night of October 16 and 17. Two persons were inside the vehicle. A case under FIR Number 236/2026 has been registered at Police Station Banihal under Sections 8, 21, 22 and 29 of the NDPS Act.

In another incident, Ramban Police recovered approximately 200–250 grams of a charas-like substance from scooty rider Manohar Lal Bali, son of Faqir Chand and a resident of Sildar, Halla, during vehicle checking on the Karol–Halla road. A case under FIR Number 261/2026 has been registered at Police Station Ramban under Sections 8 and 20 of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation is underway in all three cases to establish the circumstances surrounding the recoveries and ascertain possible links to drug trafficking.