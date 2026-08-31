Hero MotoCorp expands sales network in Central America in collaboration with VELOSA

MUMBAI, Aug 31: Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has expanded its presence in Central America with the launch of the company's flagship store at Calle El Progreso in collaboration with San Salvador-based automotive distributor VELOSA (Oriental Motors, S.A).

Besides, the collaboration also expanded its retail network with two additional outlets at Metrocentro San Salvador and Plaza Mundo Soyapango in El Salvador, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

With extensive regional automotive experience, proven distribution expertise and strong operational capabilities, VELOSA will play a key role in expanding Hero MotoCorp's presence and strengthening customer reach across the country, it said.

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VELOSA has also initiated strategic partnerships with dealers across the country, bringing authorised service and support closer to Hero customers, starting operations with more than 30 authorised dealers, it added.

Through its new alliance with VELOSA, Hero is entering its next phase of growth, with a focus on enhancing the customer experience, expanding service coverage and strengthening end-to-end customer support," said Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President for Global Business, Global Product Planning and global market insights.

El Salvador is a strategic market for Hero MotoCorp in Central America, Bhan said and added that over the past 13 years, the company has served nearly 50,000 customers in El Salvador, with models such as Hunk and Xpulse playing a key role in building the brand's presence.

Currently, integrated sales, after-sales and genuine-parts services are available at the Calle El Progreso flagship store, Hero Merliot and Santa Ana, while the Metrocentro San Salvador and Plaza Mundo Soyapango outlets focus on motorcycle sales, the company said.

Hero MotoCorp also said it will offer a five-year or 60,000-km warranty, along with four free check-ups on all its portfolio available in the market.

"We are beginning this new chapter with Hero MotoCorp in El Salvador. VELOSA brings a strong regional automotive track record and a clear commitment to service, support and customer proximity. Our objective is to build on the trust Hero has earned over the years and provide a superior experience for existing and future Hero customers," said Carlos Landaverde, Commercial Manager, VELOSA.

Hero MotoCorp's global footprint spans 53 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Central and Latin America with a customer base of over 130 million.

The company operates eight manufacturing facilities - six in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh - along with two research and development centres with one each in India and Germany. (PTI)