Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Nov 22: The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Udhampur Sub-Chapter, in collaboration with Government Higher Secondary School, Krimachi, organised a heritage walk to the world-famous Krimachi Temples, protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), as part of the ongoing World Heritage Week (November 19-25).

More than fifty students of Government Higher Secondary School, Krimachi participated in the walk, which commenced from the school compound and culminated at the historic Krimachi temple complex. These ancient temples, believed to have been constructed during the 8th-9th century, are among the most significant heritage landmarks of the Duggar region.

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A special programme was organised in the premises of the Krimachi Temples, with Dr Raman Kesar, former senior officer of J&K Govt as the chief guest. INTACH members, including Anil Paba, Ashok Sharma, Dr Pankaj Sarswat and Akshay Verma delivered informative lectures highlighting the importance of protecting and preserving both tangible and intangible heritage.

They acquainted the students with the historical significance of Krimachi Temples, local forts, traditional beliefs, customs, fairs and other cultural practices, urging them to safeguard this invaluable legacy.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Raman Kesar appreciated the INTACH Udhampur team for organising the heritage walk during World Heritage Week. He delivered an insightful lecture on the significance of celebrating the occasion and exhorted the students to become ambassadors of heritage promotion, preservation and transmission. Principal of the school, Bharat Bhushan, also participated in the walk and addressed the students.