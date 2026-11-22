Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 21: As part of the ongoing celebrations of World Heritage Week 2026, the Department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K, in collaboration with the Department of Floriculture, Jammu organized a Heritage Walk at Bahu Fort, a historically significant protected monument in Jammu.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students representing various schools of Jammu. The initiative aimed at sensitizing the younger generation towards the rich cultural and historical heritage of Jammu and Kashmir and encouraging them to take an active interest in its preservation and promotion.

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Students were taken on a guided tour of the Bahu Fort premises, where they were familiarized with the historical significance, architectural features and cultural importance of the monument. The students showed keen interest in exploring the heritage site and learning about its historical legacy.

The walk culminated at the Amphitheatre in Bagh-e-Bahu, where a Heritage Baithak was organized.

Speaking on the occasion, Director, Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K Dr. Pranjal J. Hazarika emphasized the importance of generating awareness among the younger generation about the region's rich cultural heritage. He highlighted that heritage monuments are not merely historical structures but valuable symbols of our identity and collective past. He encouraged students to develop a sense of ownership and responsibility towards protecting and preserving these invaluable assets for future generations.

Director, Floriculture, Jammu Nagendra Jamwal also shared his views on the importance of heritage conservation and the role of public participation in maintaining and beautifying heritage surroundings. He highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts between government departments in promoting heritage awareness and enhancing the appeal of important historical sites.

Other experts and resource persons also shared their views during the Heritage Baithak.