Heritage, DPS Jammu win Inter-School Basketball titles

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 12: The Final Inter-School Basketball Tournament 2026 concluded at JP World School, Jammu, with Heritage School and Delhi Public School (DPS), Jammu, clinching the boys' and girls' titles respectively.

Organised by JP World School in association with the Jammu and Kashmir Basketball Association (JKBA), the tournament witnessed spirited competition in the Under-17 boys' and girls' categories.

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Vikram Handa, President of the India Basketball Association, graced the occasion as chief guest and was felicitated by Aparna Kohli, Principal, JP World School. He encouraged young athletes to uphold discipline, teamwork and perseverance.

In the boys' category, Heritage School emerged champions, while DPS Jammu finished runners-up. In the girls' category, DPS Jammu lifted the winner's trophy, with Jodhamal Public School securing the runners-up position. The tournament concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring the winning and runners-up teams.