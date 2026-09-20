Heritage, Development Must Go Together: LG Sinha

Jammu, Sep 20: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday laid the foundation stones for projects aimed at the renovation, restoration and revival of the ancient heritage of Purmandal, worth Rs 7.15 crore, and for renovation, restoration and related development works at the sacred Uttervehini site, worth Rs 6.85 crore.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said the initiative was not merely about repairing bricks and stones, but about reconnecting the nation's glorious past with a radiant future.

Referring to India's cultural ethos, the Lieutenant Governor noted that the preservation of history, sacred knowledge and values rooted in Dharma serves as the lifeline of a nation.

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"A nation that forgets its heritage loses its foundation. But a nation that respects, preserves and revives its roots ensures that its future generations stand with confidence, resilience, self-belief and a strong sense of identity," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor observed that Purmandal, blessed by the sacred Devika River, has for centuries been a site visited by saints, sages and spiritual seekers, and that its ancient temples, stone carvings, sacred ponds and historical structures reflect outstanding architectural and artistic achievement, much of which had diminished by time and neglect.

He stated that the old Lakshmi Narayan Temple, the old Shiva Temple, the old Ram Temple at Purmandal, and the historic temple complexes at Uttervehini would be restored using a blend of modern conservation techniques and traditional architectural aesthetics.

The Lieutenant Governor also observed that the restoration work would help establish Jammu Kashmir as a leading destination for spiritual and cultural tourism, with improved infrastructure, pathways and lighting creating convenient linkages for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi, Shiv Khori, the Raghunath Temple and Baba Amarnath, while also enabling easier access to the spiritual tranquillity of 'Chhoti Kashi.'

Highlighting the economic dimension of heritage tourism in the region, the Lieutenant Governor said it will act as a powerful multiplier for local handicrafts, hospitality, homestays, transport and food establishments, generating livelihood opportunities for youth and new markets for artisans and small entrepreneurs.

The Lieutenant Governor said the restoration and renovation of sacred sites will directly benefit the people of surrounding areas.

"By improving access to these sacred places and enhancing their grandeur and dignity, we are opening the doors to the divine spiritual experience of Purmandal and Uttervehini for spiritual seekers arriving from different parts of the country and the world. I also firmly believe that this will boost the local economy and empower communities, because every restored brick, every pathway constructed and every tourist who visits this place will contribute directly to the economic prosperity of the people of the region," he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also emphasised the inter-generational significance of the project, stating that when youth walk through the restored corridors of Purmandal and Uttervehini and witness the preservation of centuries-old art and culture, it would instil pride and a stronger connection to their roots.

He commended the district administration and all stakeholders involved in the initiative and expressed hope that citizens would join in preserving and protecting these sacred sites for future generations.

"Our active efforts today to preserve our heritage will bear the fruits of cultural self-confidence, moral strength and social harmony for generations to come. They will protect our young generation from becoming disconnected from its roots and foster a natural reverence for our composite culture and ancient values of life. In the journey towards a developed India, preserving our cultural identity is as important as building highways, digital networks and industrial corridors. Physical development gives momentum to the region and cultural heritage gives society direction and soul," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated his commitment to strengthen and improve road connectivity to Purmandal and Utterbehini.

He also appreciated the efforts of the District Administration Samba in providing land for the establishment of the Mata Devika Ved Pathshala in Purmandal.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that the funds for the construction of the Ved Pathshala will soon be sanctioned through the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also launched GCC Gurha Slathia magazine.