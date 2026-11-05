‘Herbal Kumbh’ commences at Dhanvantri Dham

Rawat, others release Patanjali Kissan Diary, books

Excelsior Correspondent

HARIDWAR, Nov 4: Three day event 'Herbal Kumbh Jadi-Buti Mela and Dhanvantri Mahotsav 2026' commenced today at 'Herbal World Himalaya-Shri Dhanvantri Dham' in Malagram area of Yamkeshwar block in district Pauri Garhwal of Uttarakhand.

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On this occasion, Patanjali University Chancellor, Acharya Balkrishna expressed confidence that in coming five years the popularity of Dhanvantri Dham will be echoed from the world.

"This place will establish its identity of being the centre for herbal medicines, Ayurveda, research, Indian culture and spiritual tourism," he maintained adding that the place will be developed not as the centre for trade but also for establishing connection with nature and soul.

Balkrishna also said that next year from October 25 to 27, there will be a three day event 'Jadi-Buti Krishi Mela and Dhanvantri Mahotsav' at Dhanvantri Dham and it will be there every year.

Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister, Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat was chief guest on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Rawat said that Dhanvantri Dham will be developed as a main pilgrimage place within a year and the world will come here to see and learn traditional therapies.

He lauded the world class nurseries and the centre for meditation established at the Dhanvantri Dham and expressed confidence that the centre will also train the farmers of Uttarakhand on new agriculture techniques and practices.

Central Incharge of Bharat Swabhiman Trust, Rakesh Mittal said in the coming years this place may become an important centre for scientists and researchers.

On this occasion, Patanjali Kissan Diary and book 'Herbal Kumbh Prakshikshan' along with four other books were also released.