Hello Kishtwar bridges gap between citizens, administration

KISHTWAR, Jan 17: In a groundbreaking move towards citizen-centric governance, the District Administration Kishtwar, under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav, has introduced “Hello Kishtwar,” an Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) initiative.

This platform was designed to lend an attentive ear to the grievances of the people over the phone, aiming for swift and effective redressal.

Mohd Ashraf Lone, a resident of Dachhan and a holder of a Master’s degree in Computer Applications (MCA), found himself at the heart of a success story stemming from the Hello Kishtwar initiative. Faced with a persistent issue in his village, Ramnoo, located in the Sounder Tehsil Dachhan, Ashraf decided to utilize the IVRS system to voice his concerns.

Having recorded his grievance through Hello Kishtwar, Ashraf articulated the need for an upgraded power infrastructure in his village. Specifically, he highlighted the urgency of installing a 25 KVA Transformer to address the persistent electricity issues faced by the residents.

The success of this initiative became evident when, in a remarkable display of prompt responsiveness, the District Administration took swift action to redress the recorded grievance. A 25 KVA Transformer was installed in Ramnoo Village, fulfilling the longstanding demand of the community. This not only resolved the immediate concerns of inadequate electricity supply but also exemplified the power of leveraging technology for efficient public service delivery.

Expressing his appreciation and gratitude, Ashraf Lone forwarded a heartfelt email to Deputy Commissioner Dr. Devansh Yadav, acknowledging the proactive approach and quick resolution provided by the administration. The success story of Ramnoo Village stands as a testament to the efficacy of Hello Kishtwar in bridging the gap between citizens and the administration.

This achievement underscores the commitment of the District Administration Kishtwar to leverage technology for good governance and highlights the transformative impact that citizen engagement initiatives can have on addressing grassroots issues.