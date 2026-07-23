Heinous act of cop’s killing won’t go unpunished: LG

Also assesses relief efforts in view of rains

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 22: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday condemned the killing of a policeman in a terrorist attack in Anantnag district and said the heinous crime will not go unpunished.

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"I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. This heinous act will not go unpunished. J&K Police and our security forces are on the ground and will bring those responsible to justice," Sinha said in a post on X.

He said he spoke to Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat to take stock of the situation.

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"I spoke with DGP Nalin Prabhat to review the situation following the terror attack in Anantnag. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Head Constable Ashiq Hussain Qureshi, who sacrificed his life in the line of duty. The whole country stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the family of the martyr," he added.

Meanwhile, Manoj Sinha spoke to the senior officials and assessed the ground situation in districts affected by heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides across J&K.

The Lieutenant Governor reviewed the ongoing relief efforts by district administrations, SDRF, NDRF, J&K Police, Indian Army, BRO, NHAI and all the line departments.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said: "I spoke with senior officials today to assess the ground situation in districts affected by heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides across Jammu Kashmir. During the review, I was briefed on ongoing relief efforts by district administrations, SDRF, NDRF, J&K Police, the Indian Army, BRO, NHAI, Health, PWD, and Jal Shakti departments. Directed teams to intensify rescue operations. Joint operations continue in Poonch and Rajouri and over 400 damaged roads in Jammu Division have already been restored.

"I've instructed Officials to position manpower and machinery at safe, strategic locations near vulnerable areas for immediate response and issued directions to disseminate timely advisories to the citizens discouraging unnecessary travel in high-risk zones.I also spoke with DC Ramban regarding the tragic shooting stones incident in which two precious lives were lost. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. I have directed the district administration to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care and to provide all necessary support to the affected families during this difficult time."