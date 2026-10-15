NEW DELHI, Oct 15: The Congress on Thursday lashed out at the Modi government over the detention of the parents of Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in Uttarakhand in 2022, saying this is the "height of cowardice and insensitivity".

Parents of the 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari were released early Thursday, hours after being detained while protesting near India Gate against Dushyant Kumar Gautam's appointment as Sikkim governor.

While being detained, her father issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Centre to cancel Gautam's appointment.

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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of carrying out "state-sponsored oppression", saying it is not a sign of its strength, but rather proof of its attempt to evade difficult questions.

"The height of cowardice and insensitivity from the Modi government! Ankita Bhandari's parents, who were seeking justice, have been taken into custody, while a BJP-linked 'VIP' is rewarded with a governorship!" Kharge said in his post in Hindi on X.

"This act of state-sponsored oppression is not a sign of the government's strength, but rather proof of its attempt to evade difficult questions. Treating parents who have lost their daughter in such a manner is utterly shameful and condemnable," he said.

The Congress party will continue to fight to ensure justice for Ankita, Kharge asserted.

According to sources, her parents were released around 5 am.

Ankita's father threatened to launch a nationwide agitation if the government did not accept their demand. Her family has been alleging that Gautam played a key role in Ankita's death.

"We give a 24-hour ultimatum to the government for the cancellation of Dushyant's appointment. Nationwide protests will be launched if the government does not accept our demand," Ankita's father told PTI Videos.

Apart from the parents, several Congress leaders, including the party's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, party MP Imran Pratapgarhi, social media department head Supriya Shrinate and Indian Youth Congress chief Uday Bhanu Chib, were also detained and later released.

The parents have been demanding that Gautam's appointment as Sikkim governor be put on hold until the ongoing CBI investigation into the case is complete.

Ankita, who worked as a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh, was killed on September 18, 2022.

Her body was recovered from the Chilla canal four days later. Resort owner Pulkit Arya, son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two accomplices have been convicted in the case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

The case hogged the political spotlight over allegations that an unidentified VIP was linked to the crime. Ankita's family and activists have demanded an investigation into the alleged VIP angle, with Gautam's name being raised in connection with the allegations.

Gautam has denied the accusations and initiated defamation proceedings against them.

The Congress has claimed that the appointment was aimed at shielding Gautam, arguing that a governor cannot be subjected to criminal proceedings while holding office. (PTI)