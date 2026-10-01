Hegseth announces 6 major initiatives to transform US military: FORTRESS Program

WASHINGTON, Oct 1: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has unveiled six major strategic initiatives aimed at reshaping the Department of War around military readiness, autonomous warfare, domestic supply-chain resilience and technological superiority.

Speaking to active-duty E-6s and O-3s at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Hegseth announced the creation of the Autonomous Warfare Command, a new America's Corps of Cadets program, the FORTRESS America readiness initiative, the Next Great American Base project, an Office of Religious Affairs, and Project Meridian, a review of next-generation military capabilities.

The initiatives are intended to guide the department's priorities in the coming years, with a particular focus on autonomous systems, force readiness, military infrastructure and future battlefield technology.

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The department plans to establish an Autonomous Warfare Command as a four-star functional combatant command by October 1, 2027, describing the move as a major expansion of autonomous warfare capabilities across the Joint Force.

The initiative builds on the department's Drone Dominance program and directs DRPM UxS to lead Project Agincourt.

Hegseth has appointed Owen West, director of the Defense Innovation Unit, and Navy SEAL Senior Chief Max Strasiser to oversee DRPM UxS under a CEO-COO leadership structure.

The America's Corps of Cadets initiative seeks to expand the pipeline of officers entering the US military through full-time Corps of Cadets programs at additional universities.

For almost two years, you've heard me talk - over and over - about three core priorities: reviving the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military and reestablishing deterrence. And I'm proud to stand on this stage and report that the warrior ethos has been revived, our military is being rebuilt and American deterrence is back," he said.

The secretary went on to emphasize the high recruitment and retention numbers over the past year, mention that military standards that existed in 1990 are back in 2026 and discuss the "E-6/O-3 Rule" - the concept that asks whether a policy, procedure or decision helps or hinders the operational effectiveness and daily reality of an E-6 and/or O-3.

"We fight to win. Clear missions, full hearts, hands untied. It's all I ever wanted as a platoon leader, and it's all my E-6 squad leaders ever wanted. We let our leaders fight their formations, and then we have their back. It's simple, yet you know in your business it's incredibly powerful and liberating," Hegseth said.

The department said Louisiana State University, Liberty University, Tuskegee University, Mississippi State University and Hillsdale College will participate as new partners under a revived "Distinguished Military College" designation.

The program is intended to emphasize military discipline, leadership development, constitutional principles and military heritage while expanding officer-commissioning opportunities.

The FORTRESS America program - short for Federal Operations for Resilience, Troop Resources, Energy, Supply, and Survivability, is designed to strengthen the resilience of U.S. military installations and critical defense supply chains.

Under the initiative, major military bases would develop independent power capabilities to reduce reliance on the civilian electricity grid. The program also calls for greater domestic production of rare earths, specialty metals, semiconductors and propellants, along with expanded reserves of munitions, fuel, medicine and blood.

The initiative also focuses on protecting installations from cyberattacks, sabotage and drone threats while strengthening military access to satellites, spectrum and other communications infrastructure.

The Next Great American Base project will seek to build a new large-scale military installation designed around independent power generation, autonomous systems and advanced air defenses.

The department said the facility would be built on hundreds of thousands of acres and would operate independently of the commercial power grid.

The project will also incorporate classical architectural designs in line with the administration's executive orders on civic architecture. Governors and state adjutants general will be invited to compete to host the installation, with the department promising a merit-based selection process.

Hegseth also announced the creation of an Office of Religious Affairs, which will report directly to the Secretary of War and focus on department-wide religious-affairs policy, resources and support for military chaplaincies.

According to the department, the office will advocate for free exercise of religion, address policy barriers and help ensure service members have voluntary access to religious support.

The department said military chaplaincies will remain the primary providers of religious services and that the new office will not require religious participation or favor any particular faith.

The sixth initiative, Project Meridian, will examine technologies and capabilities that the department says will be critical to maintaining US military superiority on future battlefields.

The project will study emerging warfare across domains ranging from subterranean operations to the cislunar environment.

Chief Technology Officer Emil Michael will facilitate the project, which will be co-directed by Elon Musk, Palmer Luckey and Newt Gingrich, according to the department.

Hegseth has directed the group to complete its work within 120 days. The resulting report will include an unclassified public version and a classified annex, with recommendations on future military capabilities and technology development.

The six initiatives represent a broad restructuring agenda spanning autonomous warfare, officer development, military infrastructure, energy and supply-chain security, religious affairs and emerging defense technology. (UNI)