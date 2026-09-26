Heavy showers in UP damage crops, houses in several areas; IMD says thunderstorms, more rain likely

LUCKNOW: (Sep 26) Heavy rain lashed several parts of Uttar Pradesh as monsoon activity intensified across the state, with 63 districts recording rainfall above normal, and downpour and strong winds damaging standing crops in rural areas and over 100 houses.

Lucknow recorded 125.8 mm of rainfall in the 21 hours ending Saturday morning; Farrukhabad recorded 200 times its normal rainfall, while Kanpur Nagar received 160 times and Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat and Hardoi 130 times the normal rainfall.

According to the Relief Commissioner, 63 districts have recorded rainfall above normal, with the state receiving 19 times the normal rainfall in the past 24 hours