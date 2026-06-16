Heavy Showers Disrupt Traffic, Ease Heatwave Conditions In Jammu

Jammu, Jun 16: Heavy rainfall lashed Jammu and adjoining areas on Tuesday, bringing a sharp drop in temperatures and providing much-needed relief from the intense heat that had gripped the region over the past several days.

The rain began during the pre-dawn hours and continued intermittently through the morning, transforming weather conditions across the winter capital.

The prolonged spell of showers led to a noticeable decline in temperatures, ending the sweltering conditions that had made life difficult for residents amid rising mercury levels.

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However, the heavy rainfall also resulted in waterlogging at several locations across the city, affecting vehicular movement and causing inconvenience to commuters during peak morning hours.

Low-lying areas witnessed accumulation of rainwater, while traffic moved slowly on a number of roads due to reduced visibility and waterlogged stretches.

Despite the disruption, people welcomed the rainfall, describing it as a welcome respite after days of scorching temperatures and humid conditions.

The showers also improved atmospheric conditions and brought relief to people who had been struggling with persistent heat during the past week.

Weather officials have forecast further spells of rain and thundershowers in parts of Jammu and Kashmir over the coming days. [KNT]