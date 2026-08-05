Heavy rains wreak havoc; houses, crops damaged

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 4: Heavy rainfall that lashed the hilly areas of Rajouri district from Monday evening throughout the night has caused widespread destruction, leaving several families homeless and damaging standing crops across multiple villages.

According to reports, houses belonging to Kaka, son of Rusmat and Mohd Tariq, son of Zafar, residents of Shahpur in Budhal tehsil, were severely damaged due to the incessant rains. Household belongings were also destroyed as rainwater and debris entered the structures, causing substantial losses to the affected families.

Advertisement

Besides these cases, dozens of other houses reported to have suffered partial damages in Shahpur and adjoining areas. The local administration is currently collecting detailed information regarding the extent of the losses.

Tehsildar Kotranka, Sahil Ali Shah, said that strict instructions have been issued to all Patwaris to immediately visit the affected villages, including Badaal, Khawas, Dhaleri, Shahpur, and other rain-hit areas, to conduct on-the-spot assessments and prepare relief files for the affected families.

He said every genuine case would be documented and that compensation would be provided to the affected families once the assessment process and relief files are completed.

Meanwhile, reports of damage to houses and agricultural land have also emerged from Thanamandi, Manjakote, and Darhal areas of Rajouri district. The district administration has directed the concerned departments to begin a comprehensive survey and compile detailed reports of the losses.

In Kotdhara, Mehra, Nagrota, and several other villages, heavy rains accompanied by strong winds have caused extensive damage to maize crops, resulting in significant financial losses for farmers. Standing crops have either been flattened or washed away, adding to the hardship of rural households already struggling with the impact of the adverse weather.

The administration has advised residents living in vulnerable areas to remain alert, avoid riverbanks and landslide-prone locations, and cooperate with the ongoing damage assessment teams.