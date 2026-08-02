Heavy rains lash Kashmir, student killed in school premises

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Aug 1: A seven-year-old student was killed after a boulder dislodged during a landslide struck him inside a private school in Handwara area of Kupwara district today, while flash floods inundated several houses in Shopian district amid widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir.

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The deceased was identified as Rehan Ahmad Dar, son of Reyaz Ahmad Dar of Khudi Mawer.

Officials said the child was hit by a boulder inside the school premises after a landslide was triggered by continuous rainfall.

He was immediately rushed to the New Type Primary Health Centre, Qalamabad, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, flash floods struck Pehlipora village in Shopian, inundating several houses and triggering rescue operations.

Police, State Disaster Response Force personnel and local residents worked together to evacuate affected families and minimise further damage.

The twin incidents came as widespread rainfall lashed several parts of the Union Territory over the past 24 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Pahalgam recorded the highest rainfall at 18.6 mm during the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am, followed by Jammu at 18.0 mm, Srinagar at 15.1 mm, Katra at 8.6 mm, Bhaderwah at 8.0 mm, Kokernag at 4.7 mm, Banihal at 4.2 mm, Gulmarg at 2.0 mm, Batote at 1.2 mm and Qazigund at 0.2 mm.

Kupwara recorded no rainfall during the period.

Rainfall continued through the day, with observations recorded up to 5:30 pm showing Pahalgam receiving 27.6 mm, followed by Jammu at 25.2 mm, Srinagar at 20.5 mm, Katra at 19.4 mm, Bhaderwah at 10.4 mm, Kukernag at 5.6 mm, Banihal at 4.4 mm, Gulmarg at 2.6 mm, Batote at 1.4 mm, and Qazigund at 0.6 mm.

Kupwara continued to record no rainfall. Click here to watch video

The IMD data also showed that maximum temperatures remained below normal across most parts of Kashmir.

Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 28.3 degrees Celsius, which was 1.8 degrees below normal.

Pahalgam recorded 22.9 degrees, 2.9 degrees below normal, while Kupwara registered 27.3 degrees, 3.6 degrees below normal.

The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain, flash floods and landslides over the next five days.

The MeT said generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely at many places on Saturday, with brief intense showers expected at a few locations.

From August 2 to August 4, it has forecast several spells of light to moderate rain and thundershowers across many places, particularly during the morning and afternoon hours.

Heavy to very heavy showers accompanied by torrential rain are likely at a few places.

From August 5 to August 7, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected at scattered places, with the possibility of brief intense showers.

Issuing an advisory, the MeT Centre warned of heavy rain and brief intense showers in a few districts of the Jammu division on August 2 and 3.

It said torrential rain over the next five days could trigger flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at vulnerable locations, while low-lying areas may experience waterlogging.

The department advised people to remain vigilant, avoid vulnerable areas during intense rainfall and follow official advisories.