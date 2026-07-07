Highway Blocked at Multiple Locations as Mudslides Disrupt Traffic; Restoration Work Underway

Srinagar, July 7 : Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods and mudslides in Thathri town of Doda district, causing extensive damage to houses, shops, vehicles and public infrastructure, officials said.

floodwaters carrying mud and debris swept through several localities of Thathri, damaging dozens of residential houses, commercial establishments and vehicles. Some vehicles were also reportedly washed away in the deluge.

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They said landslides and mudslides triggered by the incessant rain blocked the Doda-Kishtwar National Highway (NH-244) at multiple locations, forcing the suspension of vehicular movement.

Officials said restoration teams have been pressed into service to clear the debris and restore traffic on the highway, while assessment of the damage caused by the flash floods is underway.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life, while the administration is closely monitoring the situation. (Agencies)