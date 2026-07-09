Heavy Rain To Lash Haryana, Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh And Delhi Till July 12; Monsoon Likely To Cover Entire Country In Next 2–3 days: IMD

Panchkula, July 9: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active spell of monsoon over north India, with heavy rainfall likely over Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Delhi over the coming days, even as conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into the remaining parts of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan and cover the entire country within the next two to three days.

According to the IMD's All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin issued on Thursday morning, Punjab is likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on July 9, while Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are expected to witness fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on July 9 and 10.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from July 9 to 14, indicating an active monsoon phase across the region.

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The weather office has issued a heavy rainfall forecast for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Punjab from July 9 to 12, while Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy rainfall from July 9 to 14. Uttarakhand is also expected to witness heavy rainfall during the period, with isolated very heavy rainfall likely on July 10.

The IMD said the widespread rainfall activity is being driven by a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining southwest Uttar Pradesh, supported by an active monsoon trough extending across northern India, along with other favourable weather systems. These conditions are expected to sustain rainfall activity over large parts of northwest India during the next several days.

The bulletin noted that heavy rain was recorded at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during the past 24 hours, while rainfall occurred at many places across Punjab and at most places over Uttarakhand and several other northern states. Safdarjung in New Delhi recorded 7 cm of rainfall during the 24-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Thursday.

The IMD has advised residents in the affected states to remain alert, particularly in low-lying and waterlogged areas, as heavy spells of rain could lead to localised flooding, traffic congestion and disruption of normal life. People have also been advised to exercise caution when travelling during periods of heavy rainfall and to avoid venturing into waterlogged stretches.

The expected rainfall is likely to bring relief from the prevailing hot and humid conditions across north India and improve moisture availability for kharif crops.

However, the IMD has cautioned that isolated heavy showers may result in temporary waterlogging in urban areas and localised disruption to road transport, particularly in Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. (Agencies)