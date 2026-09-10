Heavy Rain Spell To Hit Haryana, Punjab From Sept 14; Extremely Heavy Rain In Odisha: IMD

Panchkula, Sept 10: A fresh spell of heavy rain is likely to hit Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Delhi from September 14 to 16, while Odisha faces isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday as active weather systems influence large parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

In its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin issued at 9.09 am on Thursday, the IMD forecast isolated rainfall over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab during September 10-16, with heavy rainfall at isolated places in these areas during the last three days of the forecast period.

The seven-day forecast shows rain activity gradually picking up over the region. Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to receive isolated rain on September 10-11 and scattered rainfall from September 12 to 16. Punjab is forecast to receive isolated rain through September 13, followed by scattered rainfall from September 14 to 16.

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The IMD has specifically forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab on September 14, 15 and 16.

An upper-air cyclonic circulation over north Haryana and neighbourhood persists and extends up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. A fresh Western Disturbance has also appeared as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies, with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The monsoon trough is passing through Jammu, Dehradun, Bareilly, Daltonganj and Digha before reaching the centre of a low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.

The low-pressure area formed over the North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood early Thursday, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 9.4 km above mean sea level.

The most severe warning for Thursday is for Odisha, where the IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is also likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Kerala and Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Odisha is expected to continue receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 11. On September 12, the focus of heavy rain is forecast to shift towards Chhattisgarh, where heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places.

In the northeast, isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Arunachal Pradesh from September 11 to 16, Assam and Meghalaya from September 10 to 16, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura from September 10 to 13.

Uttarakhand is likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall from September 10 to 13, while fairly widespread to widespread rain is forecast there from September 11 to 14. Himachal Pradesh is likely to see isolated to scattered rainfall through September 13 before rain becomes fairly widespread to widespread during September 14-16.

In western India, isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Kutch, and the Gujarat Region on September 13-14; over Marathwada on September 12-13.

In central India, heavy rain is likely over West Madhya Pradesh during September 12-14, East Madhya Pradesh on September 11, Vidarbha on September 12-13 and Chhattisgarh on September 10-11 and September 13. Chhattisgarh is forecast to receive isolated very heavy rainfall on September 12.

The IMD has also warned of squally winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, over the North and Central Bay of Bengal and along and off the Bangladesh-West Bengal-Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coasts during the next 48 hours. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas.

The department said forecasts and warnings for each day are valid from 8.30 am on that day until 8.30 am the following day. (Agencies)