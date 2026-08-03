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Home / Videos / Heavy Rain Once Again Triggers Flash Flood Threat in Rajouri

Heavy Rain Once Again Triggers Flash Flood Threat in Rajouri

          Heavy rainfall across the Rajouri has once again triggered  threat of flash floods as rivers and streams swell . Since morning, continuous rain has been reported from Thanamandi, Darhal, and nearby hilly areas. Floodwater has...

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Daily Excelsior
06:30 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Heavy rainfall across the Rajouri has once again triggered  threat of flash floods as rivers and streams swell . Since morning, continuous rain has been reported from Thanamandi, Darhal, and nearby hilly areas. Floodwater has already entered Bela Colony, significantly increasing the risk of a flash flood, posing a serious threat to nearby residents.The district administration is continuously making public announcements, urging people to stay away from rivers and streams

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