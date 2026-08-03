Heavy Rain Once Again Triggers Flash Flood Threat in Rajouri

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Heavy rainfall across the Rajouri has once again triggered threat of flash floods as rivers and streams swell . Since morning, continuous rain has been reported from Thanamandi, Darhal, and nearby hilly areas. Floodwater has already entered Bela Colony, significantly increasing the risk of a flash flood, posing a serious threat to nearby residents.The district administration is continuously making public announcements, urging people to stay away from rivers and streams
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