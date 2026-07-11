Heavy Rain Likely In Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal, J&K Till Mid-July; IMD Issues Weather Warning

PANCHKULA, July 11: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin issued at 8:24 am on Saturday, has forecast an active monsoon spell over northwest India during the next six days.

The weather office has warned of heavy rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, while thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected across parts of central and eastern India.

According to the IMD, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall from July 11 to July 16. The intensity of rainfall is expected to increase during the first three days, with isolated heavy rainfall likely between July 11 and July 13. The weather conditions could trigger waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion and localised flooding, particularly in urban centres.

Advertisement

Punjab is also expected to remain under the influence of an active monsoon system. The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall throughout July 11-16, while isolated heavy rainfall is likely during July 11-13. Heavy showers at a few places may temporarily disrupt road traffic and daily activities.

The hill state of Himachal Pradesh is likely to experience one of the most intense phases of the current monsoon. The IMD has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from July 11 to July 16, with isolated heavy rainfall expected from July 11 to July 15. The prolonged wet spell could increase the risk of landslides, flash floods, rockfalls and road closures in vulnerable districts.

For Jammu & Kashmir, the weather office has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on July 11 and 12. Thereafter, rainfall activity is expected to reduce slightly, with isolated to scattered showers likely from July 13 to July 16. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on July 11 and 12, particularly in hilly areas.

Neighbouring Uttarakhand is expected to remain under an active monsoon spell throughout the forecast period. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from July 11 to July 16, accompanied by isolated heavy rainfall on all six days, increasing the possibility of landslides, flash floods and swelling of rivers and streams.

Monsoon activity is also expected to intensify across central India. West Madhya Pradesh is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from July 11 to July 16, while East Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall between July 11 and 14 before rainfall becomes fairly widespread to widespread on July 15 and 16. Vidarbha is likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall from July 11 to 13 and widespread rainfall on July 14-16, whereas Chhattisgarh is expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during July 11-12, followed by widespread rainfall between July 13 and 16.

The IMD has also warned that East Madhya Pradesh may experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during July 11-14. West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are likely to witness gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting to 50 kmph, while thunderstorms with lightning are expected over Chhattisgarh during July 11-14. Heavy rainfall is likely over East Madhya Pradesh during July 14-16 and over Chhattisgarh during July 13-16.

Across eastern India, the southwest monsoon is expected to remain active. Bihar is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall from July 12 to 16, while fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected on July 11. The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall during July 12-14 and very heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 11.

Jharkhand is expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on July 11 before rainfall becomes fairly widespread from July 12 to 16, with heavy rainfall likely during July 13-14.

Odisha is likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall during July 11-12, followed by widespread rainfall from July 13 to 16, while heavy rainfall is expected during July 13-16.

Gangetic West Bengal is expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall throughout July 11-16, with heavy rainfall likely during July 11-14. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also likely to experience widespread rainfall during the entire period, with very heavy rainfall expected during July 11-12 and heavy rainfall continuing through July 13-16.

The IMD has further warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while Bihar, Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim may witness gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph.

The weather office has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, indicating that the active southwest monsoon will continue across the northeastern region during the forecast period.

The IMD has advised people living in areas likely to receive heavy rainfall to stay updated on local weather advisories, avoid unnecessary travel during intense rain spells, and exercise caution in flood- and landslide-prone areas. Local administrations have also been asked to remain prepared for possible weather-related disruptions. (Agencies)