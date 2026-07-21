Heavy Rain Lashes Jammu

Heavy rain lashed Jammu city and its adjoining areas since early morning, leading to waterlogging in several localities and prompting authorities to issue an alert for residents living in low-lying areas. The continuous rainfall inundated roads in parts of the city, slowing vehicular movement and causing inconvenience to commuters. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain vigilant as water levels in drains and nallahs may rise if the rainfall continues.

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