Heavy Rain Lashes Jammu & Kashmir; Kathua Records Highest Rainfall Of 153 Mm In 24 Hours

JAMMU, Jul 22: Widespread rainfall continued across several parts of Jammu and Kashmir during the past 24 hours, with Kathua district recording the highest precipitation at 153 mm, according to the latest data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Meteorological Centre Srinagar.

The rainfall was particularly intense across the Jammu division, while several areas of the Kashmir Valley also witnessed moderate to heavy showers.

As per the IMD data, Kathua Burmal recorded 143 mm rainfall, followed by Samba with 133 mm. Jammu city received 62 mm, while the holy town of Katra recorded 58.5 mm. Gulmarg in north Kashmir registered 55 mm, Poonch received 51 mm, Ramban recorded 49 mm, Batote measured 46 mm, Rajouri received 44 mm, and Baramulla recorded 38 mm of rainfall during the same period.

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The heavy rainfall triggered mudslides and shooting stones at multiple locations along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), affecting traffic movement and prompting road clearance operations by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The Meteorological Department has advised people to remain cautious, particularly in vulnerable and landslide-prone areas, as intermittent rain is expected to continue. Commuters have also been urged to avoid unnecessary travel on NH-44 until weather conditions improve and the highway is fully cleared.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation, while disaster management teams remain on alert to respond to any weather-related emergencies.(KNC)