Heavy Rain, Hailstorm Lash Kashmir; Waterlogging Reported In Srinagar

Srinagar, June 22: Heavy rain lashed large parts of Kashmir on Monday, while some areas also witnessed hailstorm, leading to waterlogging in parts of Srinagar, officials said.

Several parts of the valley, including Srinagar city, received heavy rainfall during the afternoon, bringing down the daytime temperature by several degrees, they said.

Officials said hailstorms were also reported from parts of Srinagar and Anantnag district.

The heavy downpour led in waterlogging in several localities of old Srinagar, with some areas getting inundated due to the accumulation of rainwater.

Authorities have started dewatering operations in the affected areas, officials said.