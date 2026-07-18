Heavy Rain Alert Issued For J&K From July 19 To 23, Jammu Region To See Most Of The Downpour: MeT

JAMMU, Jul 18: The Meteorological Department Srinagar has forecast generally hot and humid weather for Jammu and Kashmir on July 18, followed by a wet spell with heavy to extremely heavy rain in parts of the region from July 19 to 23.

A MeT official said that, July 18 will remain generally hot and humid with brief spells of rain or intense thundershower at scattered places towards late afternoon and late night or morning hours.

From July 19 to 23, the weather will remain generally cloudy with few spells of rain and thundershower at most places. The Met department has warned of heavy rain, brief intense heavy showers and torrential rain at a few districts of J&K during this period.

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Heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Rajouri, Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar. Extremely heavy rain is also possible over Reasi and Udhampur of Jammu division towards late afternoon or evening and late night or morning hours.

From July 24 to 27, only brief spells of rain or thundershower are expected at a few places.

The MeT has issued an advisory warning of possible flashfloods, landslides and mudslides at vulnerable places during the wet spell. A significant rise in water level in rivers and sub-basins is also likely, with chances of minor flooding and water logging in low lying areas.

All concerned have been advised to plan accordingly and stay updated. Farmers have also been advised to suspend all farm operations during July 19 to 23. (GNS)