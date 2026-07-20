Heavy Downpour Causes Waterlogging In Kashmir

Srinagar, Jul 20: Torrential rains lashed many parts of Kashmir on Monday, leading to waterlogging in several areas, even as the Meteorological Department has forecast spells of rainfall or thundershowers till July 23, officials said.

Heavy rains lashed most parts of Kashmir, with torrential rains in many areas since early Monday morning, the officials said.

The officials said heavy rains and cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Safapora area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, causing a sudden surge in water levels in the water bodies there.

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The sudden rise in water levels caused panic among the people, but there were no reports of any loss of life or property, they said.

Several areas in the Valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rains, causing traffic jams, the officials said.

In the past 24 hours till 8.30 am on Monday, Srinagar recorded 45.6 mm of rainfall, Ganderbal 46 mm, Pahalgam 3.2 mm, Gulmarg 8.2 mm, Pampore 21.5 mm, Budgam 15 mm, Bandipora 10.5 mm, and Sopore, in Baramulla, 55.4 mm.

The Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rainfall across the Kashmir Valley till July 23.

There is a possibility of isolated heavy rain/thunderstorm/lightning in a few areas from July 21-23, the MeT Office said.

It added that gusty winds (40-60 kmph), landslides, mudslides, shooting stones, flash floods, and waterlogging can occur at vulnerable places. (Agencies)