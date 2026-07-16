Heatwave Makeup Guide

Shahnaz Husain

glmahajan@gmail.com>

It may be the last leg of summer, but that hasn’t stopped the climate from hurling us into the throes of a deadly heatwave.

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No matter what your skin type, in the heat, makeup tends to run due to sweat and increased sebum production.

While wall-to-wall sunshine may sound like paradise to many, the heat can cause low hydration levels, profuse sweating, body odour, and overall dullness.

Anyway, it's a good idea to know how to heat-proof your makeup, so it works that little bit harder and goes the extra mile.

When a heatwave is not letting up, you can still limit heat damage by including waterproof products in your makeup kit.

You can use waterproof eyeliner and mascara to make your eyes pop all day long, and waterproof concealer to cover up dark undereye circles. You can also line your lips with a lip pencil. No more touch-ups—your makeup will last from morning to night without fading.

1---Use cream or liquid instead of powder

The goal during extreme heat should be maintaining skin balance and barrier comfort rather than achieving excessive coverage.

Swap your powder products in favour of creams, liquids and gels that blend more seamlessly into the skin. Opt for products with a buildable creamy formula that glides onto the cheeks and lips for fool-proof application.

For summer, liquid makeup is generally better as it is lightweight, sweat-resistant, and blends seamlessly into a breathable finish.

Cream makeup is ideal if you have dry skin or prefer a dewy, glowing finish, though it may require setting powder to prevent melting in high humidity

Lean on gel moisturisers, such as those that are oil-free and contain lightweight humectants to hold vast amounts of water and plump up the skin without blocking pores.

. Waterproof eye makeup formulas efficiently combat sweat, humidity, and last all day long without budging.

So, swap all your eye makeup products like eyeliner, kajal, mascara with water-proof ones and achieve flawless, sweat-proof makeup for hot weather like a pro

2---Make-up application technique -----

When temperatures are high, makeup application technique comes to the forefront.

Focus on a "skin-first" approach that enhances your natural glow while controlling excess sweat.

Prioritise lightweight formulas, thin layers, and strategic powdering.

Thick layers, quick smearing and touching up without prior preparation are the most common routes to makeup that melts before the end of the workday.

Heavy foundations tend to melt and settle into fine lines. Choose a lightweight yet durable formula that provides breathable coverage. Hydrates skin without making it greasy and stays intact even in humid conditions

Use a beauty blender dampened with cold water instead of a brush, because this creates a thinner layer that the skin holds better. All products should be applied in thinner layers.

3---How to touch up makeup during the day

Even if we do everything right, there is a strong chance that we will have to make a few corrections during the day. “One of the most common mistakes is adding new layers over a base that has already melted.

Creating a make-up touch-up kit that fits in your bag and doesn’t add too much weight is a great way to ensure you’re always ready for any event. A small pack of tissues or oil blotting papers is a good starting point to have in your kit to blot away any excess oil or shine.

Before any correction, remove excess shine with blotting paper, because that way the makeup looks fresher and neater.

Opt for blotting papers instead of extra powder to remove excess sebum. A mini setting spray in your bag, with one or two spritzes in the afternoon, will make the makeup look fresher again.

4--Lip stains over lipstick----------

Lip stains are a must-have for heatwave make-up as it is a lightweight formula that stains your lips for long-lasting colour, without the heaviness of traditional lipsticks.

Lip stains are known for their long-wearing magic, meaning you won’t have to worry about constant touch-ups. Lip stains absorb into the lips, offering very long-lasting, lightweight colour with minimal touch-ups, ideal for busy professionals. It can last up to 12 hours with minimal fading. Survives eating and drinking. You can set it and forget it. No need for quick touch-ups or mirror checks.Lip stains are easy to layer under balm or gloss if you want more comfort or shine. These unique lippies literally stain the lips—almost like ink—giving you a weightless wash of colour that stays put all day long. Removing a lip stain will take micellar water or an oil-based remover. Olive oil can also work in a pinch.

The main advantages of lip stains are that they absorb into the lips and are less likely to smudge like lipstick. They are lightweight and are perfect for those who prefer comfortable, fuss-free wear. Lip stains offer buildable coverage, allowing you to tailor your look to your liking.

The author is international fame beauty expert and is called the herbal queen of India