Hear the voices, heal the minds

Dr. Aakriti Khajuria, Urvi Gupta

mahajanurvi26@gmail.com

Every year on 10th October, the world observes World Mental Health Day, reminding us that mental wellbeing is as important as physical health. While medicine has made remarkable advances in treating diseases of the body, mental illnesses often remain hidden behind silence, stigma and misunderstanding. A person may appear healthy, attend work, smile socially and fulfil every responsibility while silently struggling with depression, anxiety, burnout, loneliness or overwhelming emotional distress. The 2026 World Mental Health Day theme is "LIVED EXPERIENCES HEARD: REAL VOICES, REAL CHANGE" which calls attention to the importance of people with lived experience of mental health conditions in shaping policies, services and decisions that affect their lives. It reminds us that mental healthcare must not be designed only for people, but also with them. Their experiences are a vital form of expertise. India stands at an important crossroads. Alongside remarkable progress in technology, medicine, education and economic development, stress, anxiety, depression, substance use, burnout and loneliness are affecting people across age groups. Students face examination and career pressures, professionals struggle with work-life imbalance, families carry invisible emotional burdens, and older adults may experience profound loneliness. Perhaps the greatest irony of modern life is that while we have become digitally connected, we have gradually become emotionally disconnected. We can communicate instantly across continents, yet meaningful conversations within our own homes are disappearing. Parents may be answering office messages while children scroll through phones, games or social media. Grandparents may sit quietly nearby. A family can share the same dining table while every member lives in a different digital world. Technology itself is not the enemy. It has transformed education, healthcare and communication. The problem arises when technology replaces human connection instead of strengthening it. A message cannot replace a warm hug; an emoji cannot replace genuine empathy; hundreds of online followers cannot replace one person who truly listens.

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This digital disconnect has contributed to a growing experience of loneliness, particularly among young people and older adults. Social media comparison can create unrealistic expectations about success, beauty, wealth and happiness. Older adults may face retirement, reduced mobility, physical illness and loss of loved ones, making meaningful social connection especially important. Sometimes, the greatest medicine for an elderly person may be twenty uninterrupted minutes of conversation with someone they love. We must therefore consciously rebuild human connection. Families can keep phones away during meals, revive shared walks and conversations, and encourage children to spend meaningful time with grandparents. Schools should create spaces where children feel heard rather than judged. Workplaces should value wellbeing alongside productivity. Friends should check on one another before a crisis develops. A simple question like "How are you really doing?" can become the first step towards healing.

World Mental Health Day

Another major barrier is stigma. People may avoid treatment because they fear being labelled "weak" or "mentally unstable." Symptoms of depression and anxiety may still be dismissed as laziness, lack of willpower or "thinking too much." But mental illnesses are genuine medical conditions that deserve timely diagnosis, compassion and evidence-based treatment, just as diabetes or hypertension do. At the center of mental healthcare are psychiatrists and psychologists, working collaboratively. Psychiatrists are medical doctors trained to understand the interaction between the brain, mind, body and social environment. Treatment may involve medication, psychotherapy, family counselling, rehabilitation, lifestyle modification and long-term follow-up, depending on the individual's needs. Psychologists contribute through Cognitive Behavior Therapy, behavioral interventions, mindfulness-based therapies, stress management and supportive counselling.

The goal is not merely symptom reduction, but helping individuals regain confidence, relationships, independence and quality of life. Primary-care doctors also have a crucial role. People experiencing depression or anxiety may first present with headaches, fatigue, insomnia, palpitations, chest discomfort or digestive complaints. Recognizing these warning signs and facilitating timely referral can prevent emotional distress from progressing into more serious illness. Parents are a child's first teachers of emotional wellbeing. Children learn resilience, empathy and emotional regulation by watching how adults respond to life's difficulties. Parents need not be perfect; children need emotionally available parents, those who listen without immediate judgement, appreciate effort rather than only achievement, avoid unhealthy comparisons and create screen-free family time. India's youth face traditional pressures of examinations and careers alongside social-media comparison, cyberbullying, FOMO and pressure to appear successful. Young people must remember that life is not a competition and happiness is not a race. Everyone has a different timeline. Real growth is measured by personal progress, not comparison with someone else's highlight reel.

Mental wellbeing is also shaped by everyday choices. Adequate sleep, regular physical activity, balanced nutrition, time outdoors, hobbies, meaningful relationships and reduced unnecessary screen time can support emotional health. Practices such as meditation, mindful awareness, controlled breathing and grounding techniques can help manage stress and restore a sense of calm. Ultimately, mental wellbeing is not built through perfection but through small, consistent steps like a twenty-minute walk, one heartfelt conversation, an evening without a smartphone, an act of gratitude or a few minutes of mindful breathing. These simple actions, repeated over time, can transform lives. As we observe World Mental Health Day 2026, let us move beyond merely talking about mental health and genuinely listen to those who have lived it. A mentally healthier India will not be built only through hospitals, medicines and counselling rooms. It will be built in homes where families talk, schools where children feel heard, workplaces where wellbeing matters, and communities where no one feels forgotten. Let us put our phones down and look up. Call our parents, sit with our grandparents, listen to our children and ask our friends how they are really doing. Most importantly, let the voices of people with lived experience guide the change we seek. Because sometimes the most powerful medicine is not a tablet, injection or prescription. It is a warm conversation, a compassionate heart, a listening ear, a shared meal and the reassuring reminder that no one must face life's struggles alone. If we reclaim the forgotten art of human connection and truly listen to those with lived experience, we can build healthier minds, stronger families, stronger communities and ultimately a stronger nation.

(Dr Akriti Khajuria, Postgraduate Student, Psychiatry ASCOMS Jammu and Urvi Gupta, Postgraduate in Clinical Psychology, Sharda University)