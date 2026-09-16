Healthcare services affected as UT-wide NHM employees’ strike enters 7th day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: The ongoing statewide agitation by National Health Mission (NHM) employees entered its seventh consecutive day today, with protests held across districts, hospitals and block headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir.

Operating under the banner of the UT Level Coordination Committee of NHM employees J&K and the NHM Employees Association J&K, protesting doctors, paramedical staff, management personnel, and employees under NTEP and RBSK schemes reiterated their call for long-pending service demands.

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The agitation, which originally launched as a 72-hour protest on September 9 before being extended, has severely impacted routine healthcare services across the region. At District Hospital Ramban, sections including ENT, Physiotherapy, and Dental services under RBSK witnessed disruptions, though emergency services continue through available staff. Disruption remains particularly acute in rural, remote, and far-flung areas where NHM personnel form the backbone of healthcare delivery.

The striking workers are demanding a comprehensive regularization policy, implementation of "Equal Pay for Equal Work," job and social security, golden handshake options, retirement benefits, EPF coverage for eligible categories, salary revisions with timely releases, and loyalty benefits for left-out employees.

Leading demonstrations in Gandhi Nagar and Akhnoor, Rohit Seth, president of NHM Employees Association Jammu, stressed that contractual workers are seeking justice and dignity after years of dedicated service. "We are not seeking favours; we are seeking justice, dignity, job security, and a concrete solution to our long-pending demands. Mere assurances are no longer sufficient. The employees want a written and time-bound resolution," Seth stated.

Echoing these concerns, Dr Hamid Parray, chief spokesperson of All JKNHMEA Jammu Division, emphasized that the frustration stems from years of service in difficult terrains. Reaffirming the association's commitment to peaceful democratic struggle under the leadership of provincial president Dr Vikas Sharma, Dr Parray appealed to employees for unity while urging the Government to engage in constructive dialogue.

The Association appealed directly to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Health Minister Sakeena Itoo, along with the Lieutenant Governor's administration, to take a compassionate view and initiate immediate measures to resolve the crisis.