Healthcare On Paper Only

The Community Health Centre at Marwah stands as a monument to how good intentions on paper can collapse entirely in practice. Crores of rupees have been poured into a building with an ultrasound machine, an X-ray unit and an ECG facility. Five doctors' posts have been sanctioned. On the ground, however, a population of over 60,000 people is served by a single doctor on a rotating ten-day roster. This is a healthcare system that has, for all practical purposes, ceased to function. Twenty-five paramedical staff and three doctors have quietly arranged attachments to Kishtwar, Doda and Jammu, leaving the institution they are meant to run virtually deserted. An ambulance promised years ago has vanished without explanation. The one that remains is a broken hulk rusting in the hospital compound. Cracks have opened in a building barely four years old, water logs around its foundations for want of proper drainage, and the approach road remains an unpaved, pothole-ridden track. None of this required a committee or a study to notice. It required only someone in authority to look.

Marwah is cut off by snow at Margan Top for nearly seven months of the year, making the presence of doctors, medicines, and an ambulance a matter of life and death rather than convenience. Yet the BMO has been located at Dachhan for the comfort of officials rather than the people it serves. The public representative appears only on occasion. Most troubling of all is the admission from the CMO himself that he was unaware his own hospital was operating on a ten-day roster. In a mobile phone era, it is a failure of basic administrative oversight. If the Director of Health Services and the CMO are equally in the dark, one must ask who, if anyone, is actually monitoring the health of this region's health system.

The DC's promises of an inquiry, an ambulance and a relocated BMO office are welcome, but Marwah's residents have heard such assurances before. No one expects officials to visit every remote block each week. But not knowing, for years, that a sanctioned hospital serving 60,000 people has been reduced to a skeleton staff is inexcusable. Until promises translate into a doctor at the bedside and an ambulance at the door, the people of Marwah will keep paying, in hardship and sometimes in lives, for a system that exists only on paper.