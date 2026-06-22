Healthcare Failed Motherhood

The birth of a child is among the most profound events in human life. For the mother, it is nothing short of a rebirth - a passage through vulnerability, pain, and hope that demands the highest standards of medical vigilance and compassion. What allegedly transpired on a roadside near Aloosa in Bandipora district on 18th June is therefore not merely a procedural lapse. It is a moral failure of the gravest order - one that strikes at the very heart of what a public health institution is meant to stand for. Hafeeza Begum had been given a scheduled delivery date by doctors. District Hospital Bandipora admitted and kept her under observation in the labour room overnight. Doctors had considered referring her to Srinagar - an acknowledgement, however implicit, that her condition warranted careful, specialised attention. Yet, inexplicably, within the space of a single morning, the clinical calculus was reversed. She was discharged and informed that delivery was still approximately a fortnight away. Less than thirty minutes later, she delivered her baby by the roadside. Let that fact sink in. This is a catastrophic failure of clinical judgement, and those responsible must be held to account without equivocation. Childbirth is not an ordinary medical event. It is, at its most elemental, a question of life and death - for the mother and for the child equally. A safe delivery demands the skilled presence of a gynaecologist and, immediately thereafter, a paediatrician capable of attending to the newborn. In Hafeeza Begum's case, at the most critical juncture of her pregnancy, neither was present. She delivered alone, on a public road, far from the care she had every right to receive. The family had specifically requested that the delivery be conducted at the district hospital, citing their inability to bear the costs of care in Srinagar, but the discharge is particularly troubling. The CMO has constituted a five-member inquiry committee, and its findings are awaited with urgent public interest. The committee must probe in depth what transpired in reality at the District Hospital. Who authorised the discharge? What clinical evidence supported the assessment that delivery was two weeks away? Were protocols governing pre-discharge assessment followed? These questions demand direct answers with accountability. Lives cannot be gambled away in the name of administrative convenience. The inquiry must be thorough, transparent, and consequential. Accountability is not optional - it is owed, above all, to a mother and her child.