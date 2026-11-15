Health Ministry showcases 24 programmes at India International Trade Fair

NEW DELHI, Nov 14: The Union Health Ministry today showcased 24 national health programmes and organisations through 39 stalls at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) here, with a focus on preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles and youth participation.

The Health Pavilion, themed 'Yuva Bharat, Swasth Bharat', was inaugurated by Dr M Srinivas, Member, NITI Aayog, in the presence of Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, ICMR Director General Dr Rajiv Bahl and National Health Authority CEO Sunil Kumar Barnwal, among other senior officials.

Addressing the gathering, Srinivas highlighted the growing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and lifestyle-related conditions, and stressed the need for greater focus on preventive healthcare, early detection and timely medical intervention.

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He said public awareness and healthier lifestyle choices were important in preventing and managing NCDs, and encouraged visitors, particularly young people and families, to participate in the activities at the pavilion.

Spread across 989 square metres on the ground floor of Hall No. 4 at Bharat Mandapam, the pavilion provides an overview of government initiatives covering primary healthcare, immunisation, maternal and child health, digital health, mental healthcare, food safety and organ donation.

The programmes being showcased include Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, eSanjeevani, the Universal Immunisation Programme, Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and Tele-MANAS.

Visitors can also participate in live cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) demonstrations, health awareness sessions, street plays, health talk shows and interactive quizzes aimed at promoting disease prevention, early diagnosis and healthy habits.

A dedicated children's zone featuring traditional games and recreational activities has been set up to encourage physical activity, social interaction and screen-free engagement.

A special stall on tuberculosis is conducting screening using AI-enabled handheld X-ray technology, while medical officers are providing consultations and guidance to visitors.

The stall is also facilitating registration of Ni-kshay Mitras, encouraging individuals and organisations to support people affected by TB, including through nutritional food baskets.

Street plays, magic shows and interactions with the TB mascot are among the activities being organised to spread awareness about early detection, timely treatment and community participation in the fight against the disease.

The Health Pavilion will remain open to visitors until November 27 as part of the annual trade fair being organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation at Bharat Mandapam. (PTI)