Health ministry launches monthly webinar to discuss good initiatives by states

NEW DELHI, Jul 11: The Union Health Ministry today launched a monthly webinar series under the National Health Mission (NHM) so that innovative public health practices across states and Union territories can be replicated where needed.

The webinar, launched on the occasion of World Population Day, has been envisaged as a year-round knowledge-sharing platform where states and UTs will present successful innovations, exchange implementation experiences and promote the adoption of scalable healthcare models across the country.

Chairing the inaugural session, Additional Secretary in the Union Health Ministry and Mission Director (NHM) Aradhana Patnaik said innovation is central to building responsive and resilient public health systems.

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She described the webinar series as an institutional mechanism to identify, document and disseminate innovative practices emerging from states and UTs so that solutions developed in one region can be replicated elsewhere.

Patnaik urged states and UTs to showcase innovations that go beyond existing programme frameworks and address emerging public health challenges through locally developed solutions.

She also appreciated the efforts of state and district teams whose work often remains undocumented despite their contribution to programme implementation.

Patnaik said the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) will provide technical support for documenting and showcasing such innovations, helping expand the scope and impact of the National Summit on Good and Replicable Innovative Practices.

The inaugural webinar focused on "Anaemia, Child and Adolescent Health" and featured presentations by Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on interventions that have shown measurable impact in addressing local health challenges, a ministry statement said.

Jharkhand showcased the Anaemia Mukt Bharat T4 App and its Integrated Home-Based Newborn Care (HBNC)-Home-Based Young Child Care (HBYC) home visits initiative, it said.

Chhattisgarh presented Chirayu Day under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), while Madhya Pradesh shared its initiative on addressing adolescent obesity.

According to the statement, the interventions demonstrated how context-specific solutions can be aligned with national health programmes and scaled up to strengthen public health systems.

More than 500 officials from the national, state and district levels participated in the inaugural webinar. (PTI)