Health Minister Sakina Itoo Visits SKIMS, Reviews Treatment of Injured Amarnath Yatris

Srinagar, July 28: Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare, Sakina Itoo, on Tuesday visited the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura, to inquire about the health condition and well-being of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims injured in the recent road accident in Ganderbal.

During her visit, the Minister personally interacted with the injured yatris admitted to the hospital and enquired about their treatment and recovery. She reviewed the medical care being provided by the doctors and hospital administration and directed the concerned officials to ensure that every patient receives the best possible healthcare and all necessary support.

Sakina Itoo also held discussions with the attending doctors and medical staff to assess the treatment being provided and expressed satisfaction over the efforts being made for the injured pilgrims.

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Wishing the injured yatris a speedy recovery, the Minister prayed for their early return to good health and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing quality medical care and all possible assistance to those affected.

The visit comes in the wake of the Ganderbal road accident in which several Amarnath Yatra pilgrims sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at SKIMS Soura.(KNC)