Health Minister Nadda discharged from AIIMS Delhi after angioplasty

New Delhi, Aug 19: Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Wednesday, two days after undergoing a cardiac procedure, said hospital officials.

On Monday, doctors at the city hospital conducted angioplasty - a medical procedure to clear blockages in blood vessels of the heart - on the health minister, who was rushed to AIIMS after he complained of uneasiness last week on Thursday (August 13).

Following the procedure, the minister was stable and kept under observation in the Department of Cardiology at AIIMS, said officials from the hospital.

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Nadda was evaluated for uneasiness and underwent several tests, including coronary angiography, on the evening of August 13.

Before his health deteriorated, the Health Minister had hoisted the tricolour at his residence on Thursday as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.