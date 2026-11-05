Health Minister J P Nadda Visits Under-Construction AIIMS Awantipora
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda today inspected the ongoing progress of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Awantipora. The 750-bed tertiary healthcare project is being developed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at a cost...
Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda today inspected the ongoing progress of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Awantipora. The 750-bed tertiary healthcare project is being developed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at a cost of over Rs 2,160 crore.
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