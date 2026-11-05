Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / Health Minister J P Nadda Visits Under-Construction AIIMS Awantipora

Health Minister J P Nadda Visits Under-Construction AIIMS Awantipora

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda today inspected the ongoing progress of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Awantipora. The 750-bed tertiary healthcare project is being developed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at a cost...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
01:47 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda today inspected the ongoing progress of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Awantipora. The 750-bed tertiary healthcare project is being developed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) at a cost of over Rs 2,160 crore.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra